December 29, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran has called for a series of meetings with his partymen from January 3. The meetings are scheduled in Vellore (January 3), Chennai (January 6), Dharmapuri (January 8), Erode (January 9) and Namakkal (January 10).

Mr. Dhinakaran on Thursday named party functionaries in charge for certain constituencies towards the preparations to be taken in view of the Parliamentary elections expected in a few months.