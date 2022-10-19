Dhinakaran says those concerned by the Arumughaswamy panel’s findings will approach the matter legally and politically

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V Dhinakaran, who called on former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday evening, said those who were concerned by the findings of the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry to go into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would approach the matter legally and politically .

Making this observation in his interaction with journalists, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was known to people that “no one has committed any mistake.” It was “surprising” that the panel differed with the assessment of the AIIMS medical board, which was set up on the order of the Supreme Court. Ms. Sasikala would make public her position on the findings of the panel.

He wondered why the government had not released the report of a one-man committee, led by retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar, who had studied the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission projects in the State., despite the panel presenting its report one week prior to what the Arumughaswamy commission had done. The Davidar committee screened projects worth over ₹10,000 crore, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out. He also asked why the media had not paid much attention to the report of the Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, on the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi that killed 13 persons in May 2018.