March 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala have expressed concern over the latest increase in the price of cooking gas cylinder and demanded the rollback.

Mr. Dhinakaran reminded the ruling party in the State of its electoral promise of providing a subsidy of ₹100 per cylinder. Ms. Sasikala called upon the Centre to take steps in ensuring that the subsidy amount reached all the eligible beneficiaries.