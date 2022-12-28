HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhinakaran rules out possibility of AMMK’s merger with AIADMK

He hints at striking an alliance with likeminded parties as “the idea is to defeat DMK”

December 28, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. File

T.T.V. Dinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, ruled out the possibility of his party merging itself with the AIADMK. 

“We will never make that mistake,” Mr. Dhinakaran told reporters, after holding discussions with district-level office bearers of his party. He reiterated that the AIADMK was “now in the hands of wrong persons. I will retrieve the party from them.“ 

“Ours [AMMK] is a growing organisation. Ours is a body that has volunteers who are determined to achieve the re-establishment of Amma’s [Jayalalithaa’s] rule. We will continue our march towards the direction.” 

However, on the issue of poll coalition, he hinted at striking an alliance with like-minded parties. “The idea is to defeat the DMK. We know our strengths.” The position of his party had been to go along with either of the national parties - BJP or the Congress. “If this does not materialise, we will fight the polls alone,” he said.

“If Amma’s genuine followers all come together and strike an alliance properly, they can defeat the DMK not only in the Lok Sabha polls but also in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / state politics / political parties / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.