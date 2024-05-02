Dhinakaran reiterates opposition to move Kallar reclamation schools under Directorate of School Education

May 02, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday, May 2, 2024 reiterated his stand against the plan to bring Kallar reclamation schools under the control of the Directorate of School Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his social media handle (X), Mr. Dhinakaran said after the assurance by the authorities against any such move in the wake of resistance to an announcement during the 2023-24 Budget that the Reclamation Schools would come under the Directorate, welfare associations for denotified communities now appealed to the government to stop the Directorate from taking control of the schools.

He apprehended that the proposed action would lead to the loss of concessions being enjoyed by nearly 30,000 students in 298 Schools and taking away the rights of Piramalai Kallars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that Kallar reclamation schools be allowed to function under the jurisdiction of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities department.

Panneerselvam’s demand

In a statement, the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, condoling the death of three workers on the May Day at a stone quarry in Virudhunagar district and said that such an incident coupled with the explosion at fire crackers’ units had become customary in the last three years of the DMK regime. As the latest event had taken place due to “administrative incompetence” of the present government, solatium of ₹10 lakh should be paid to the family of every deceased and ₹2 lakh each to injured persons, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.