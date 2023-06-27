HamberMenu
Dhinakaran questions DMK government’s ‘reluctance’ in appointing bus crew

June 27, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday pulled up the DMK government over its “reluctance” in appointing candidates to vacant posts in State Transport Corporations.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports of 25,000 posts lying vacant in the Corporations and the authorities seeking to re-employ retired employees. He wondered what was the “secret” behind such a move and why the government dragged its feet over employing youth, who were struggling to get jobs.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with journalists, the AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar accused the DMK government of using the “shield “ of social justice and said the media had been exposing how members of Scheduled Castes in villages were being “treated”.

