Dhinakaran opposes move to bring postal services under GST net

He also deplores bid to levy tax on pre-packed items

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised the reported recommendation of a panel on Goods and Services Tax (GST) for bringing postal services under the tax net.

In a series of tweets, he called upon the Centre not to act on the recommendation and also deplored the attempt to levy tax on pre-packed items of curd and wheat flour. These moves would affect the poor and the middle class, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out.