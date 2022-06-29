Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran opposes move to bring postal services under GST net

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised the reported recommendation of a panel on Goods and Services Tax (GST) for bringing postal services under the tax net.

In a series of tweets, he called upon the Centre not to act on the recommendation and also deplored the attempt to levy tax on pre-packed items of curd and wheat flour.  These moves would affect the poor and the middle class, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out.


