Dhinakaran opposes increase in toll fee

Special Correspondent CHENNAI: 01 September 2020 17:06 IST
Updated: 01 September 2020 17:06 IST

It will add to people’s burden, says AMMK leader

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the increase in toll fee be revoked.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that the general public, who were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, were only now returning to normal life. “The increase in toll fee would only further add to their burden. So it should be revoked,” he said.

Further, if the government could think of some concession in toll fee during the continued lockdown, it should implement it, he said.

