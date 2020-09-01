Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran opposes increase in toll fee

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran  

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the increase in toll fee be revoked.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that the general public, who were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, were only now returning to normal life. “The increase in toll fee would only further add to their burden. So it should be revoked,” he said.

Further, if the government could think of some concession in toll fee during the continued lockdown, it should implement it, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 5:06:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-opposes-increase-in-toll-fee/article32495899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story