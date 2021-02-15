Tamil NaduCHENNAI: 15 February 2021 16:37 IST
Comments
Dhinakaran expresses concern over hike in prices of petroleum products
Updated: 15 February 2021 16:37 IST
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday expressed concern over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinder.
Pointing out that the move would affect badly the poor and the middle class, Mr Dhinakaran, in a couple of tweets, wanted the Centre to keep the prices of the petroleum products and the cylinder under control.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...