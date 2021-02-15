Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran expresses concern over hike in prices of petroleum products

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday expressed concern over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinder.

Pointing out that the move would affect badly the poor and the middle class, Mr Dhinakaran, in a couple of tweets, wanted the Centre to keep the prices of the petroleum products and the cylinder under control.

