Dhinakaran expels two AMMK functionaries in Villupuram

December 25, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Villupuram North district secretary R. Balasundaram and Villupuram East district secretary R. Ayyanar were removed from primary membership

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday expelled two functionaries from the party for anti-party activities. In a statement, he said he had removed Villupuram North district secretary R. Balasundaram and Villupuram East district secretary R. Ayyanar from the primary membership. Their actions went against the party's principles and brought disrepute to the party, he said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.