December 25, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday expelled two functionaries from the party for anti-party activities.

In a statement, he said he had removed Villupuram North district secretary R. Balasundaram and Villupuram East district secretary R. Ayyanar from the primary membership. Their actions went against the party's principles and brought disrepute to the party, he said.