Dhinakaran deplores DMK regime for ‘continuous attempts’ to close down Amma Canteens

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday deplored the DMK regime for its “continuous attempts to close down” Amma Canteens, low-cost restaurants that are being run by local bodies.

In a series of tweets, he referred to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Accounts and Audit Standing Committee’s assessment of losses suffered by the Amma Canteens and the assurance by Chennai Mayor R. Priya regarding the continued working of the facilities, which, according to him, exposed how the DMK regime was running the canteens.

“People will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK if a plan is made to scuttle the poor from having their food,” Mr. Dhinakaran added.

