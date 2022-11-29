  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia starts, 0-0

Dhinakaran deplores DMK regime for ‘continuous attempts’ to close down Amma Canteens

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday deplored the DMK regime for its “continuous attempts to close down” Amma Canteens, low-cost restaurants that are being run by local bodies.

In a series of tweets, he referred to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Accounts and Audit Standing Committee’s assessment of losses suffered by the Amma Canteens and the assurance by Chennai Mayor R. Priya regarding the continued working of the facilities, which, according to him, exposed how the DMK regime was running the canteens.

“People will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK if a plan is made to scuttle the poor from having their food,” Mr. Dhinakaran added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.