Dhinakaran demands TN govt. pay compensation to Cauvery delta farmers

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday expressed shock over reports that a number of farmers in the Cauvery delta had been left out of the list of recipients of compensation, under the crop insurance scheme.

In a couple of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said he wanted the State government to address this issue and to ensure the payment of compensation due to the farmers. The DMK regime, which had been “lax from the beginning” with regard to issues concerning farmers, should not remain so in this matter too, Mr Dhinakaran added.