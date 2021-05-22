Dhinakaran demands Sterlite inquiry panel’s interim report be made public

CHENNAI

22 May 2021 13:54 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday demanded that the government make public, an interim report of the Commission of Inquiry, headed by former judge of the Madras High Court Aruna Jagadeesan, on the police firing and killing of civilians protesting against the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

On May 14, the interim report was submitted by Ms. Jagadeesan to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said he wanted the panel to complete its investigation expeditiously. Even though it was comforting to know about the payment of compensation, the true tribute to the deceased would be to secure “full justice” for those who were affected by the shooting in 2018 and not to allow the re-opening of the plant, he felt.