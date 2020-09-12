Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran demands probe into PMAY

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File Photo

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File Photo  

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday called upon the Central and State governments to take immediate action on reports of alleged irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a housing scheme for the poor.

In a series of tweets, he stated that proper probe should be carried out against those who had acted without being conscientiousness in a scheme meant for the welfare of the poor.

