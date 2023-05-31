Dhinakaran demands legal steps against Karnataka’s dam proposal

May 31, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday demanded the DMK government to take legal steps against Karnataka’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Mr. Dhinakaran further sought the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter to express TN’s strong opposition to Karnataka and to find a permanent solution to the issue by discussing it with the Union government.

He contended in a social media post that Karnataka cannot take arbitrary steps to construct a dam across the Cauvery, which was being shared by two States. The AMMK founder also said that Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan condemning the observations of Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar was “not enough.”

The former legislator also referred to three reported incidents in which miscreants allegedly assaulted Revenue Department officials and police officers attempting to prevent illegal sand mining. If the DMK government failed to deal with the miscreants with an iron fist, the AMMK would stage protests in this regard, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

