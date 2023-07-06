ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran demands increase in farm fresh outlets in T.N. to curb surging vegetable prices

July 06, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK’s general secretary slammed the government for not paying enough attention to this issue, and for not eradicating the problems created by middlemen and hoarders

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, urged the DMK government to increase the number of farm fresh outlets and bring them on par with fair price shops, in order to for bring under control, the surging prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.

In a statement, he faulted the DMK regime for not being able to eradicate the problems created by middlemen and hoarders. “Had the government paid, to this issue, a fraction of the attention that it did to the Pen memorial project off the Marina, people would have benefitted,” Mr. Dhinakaran said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to form a committee of senior officers to ensure that vegetables and other essential commodities were available through farm fresh outlets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US