Dhinakaran demands increase in farm fresh outlets in T.N. to curb surging vegetable prices

The AMMK’s general secretary slammed the government for not paying enough attention to this issue, and for not eradicating the problems created by middlemen and hoarders

July 06, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, urged the DMK government to increase the number of farm fresh outlets and bring them on par with fair price shops, in order to for bring under control, the surging prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.

In a statement, he faulted the DMK regime for not being able to eradicate the problems created by middlemen and hoarders. “Had the government paid, to this issue, a fraction of the attention that it did to the Pen memorial project off the Marina, people would have benefitted,” Mr. Dhinakaran said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to form a committee of senior officers to ensure that vegetables and other essential commodities were available through farm fresh outlets.

