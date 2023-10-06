ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran demands compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for T.N. farmers over kuruvai crop loss  

October 06, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK leader said farmers were disappointed over the government announcement of ₹13,500 as compensation per hectatre; he said the farmers would have got more had the State ensured their crops were insured

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday demanded that farmers who had suffered crop losses or damage during the kuruvai cultivation season, be paid a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre.  

Referring to the government’s announcement of ₹13,5000 compensation to be given per hectare (amounting approximately to ₹5,466 per acre), Mr. Dhinkaran pointed out that the farmers had expressed their dissatisfaction over the amount, as they had spent, on an average, ₹25,000 per acre. Had the crop been covered under a farm insurance scheme, the farmers would have been given a compensation, varying from ₹30,000 per acre to ₹35,000 per acre. But as the government did not take steps to ensure insurance coverage, there was no way for the agriculturists to get any relief, the AMMK leader complained. 

Expressing condolences over the death of four persons in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Thillaiyadi village in Mayiladuthurai district a few days ago, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to many other blasts in other districts of the State in recent times. He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intensify awareness measures among employees of firecracker units and ensure that no such incident recurred.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US