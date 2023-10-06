Dhinakaran demands compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for T.N. farmers over kuruvai crop loss  

October 06, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday demanded that farmers who had suffered crop losses or damage during the kuruvai cultivation season, be paid a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre.

Referring to the government’s announcement of ₹13,5000 compensation to be given per hectare (amounting approximately to ₹5,466 per acre), Mr. Dhinkaran pointed out that the farmers had expressed their dissatisfaction over the amount, as they had spent, on an average, ₹25,000 per acre. Had the crop been covered under a farm insurance scheme, the farmers would have been given a compensation, varying from ₹30,000 per acre to ₹35,000 per acre. But as the government did not take steps to ensure insurance coverage, there was no way for the agriculturists to get any relief, the AMMK leader complained.

Expressing condolences over the death of four persons in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Thillaiyadi village in Mayiladuthurai district a few days ago, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to many other blasts in other districts of the State in recent times. He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intensify awareness measures among employees of firecracker units and ensure that no such incident recurred.