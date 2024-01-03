Dhinakaran demands adequate flood relief from Centre

January 03, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VELLORE

AMMK general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday demanded the Union government to allocate adequate funds to the State government for flood relief and that the relief reaches the affected people promptly.

He was here at the consultative meeting of his party office bearers for Assembly constituencies in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Mr. Dhinakaran said that Chennai and its adjoining areas and southern districts witnessed unprecedented rainfall that resulted in massive floods last month. Many have lost their lives, cattle and their farm lands were inundated. The local economy has been devastated. “In such a situation, the Centre should allocate adequate funds to the State government for flood relief and should ensure it reaches the affected people, “ he said.

On the possibility of alliance, especially with the BJP for the upcoming general elections, Mr. Dhinakaran said that AMMK is in talks with a few political parties to forge an alliance to contest the elections. However, as the talks were in the initial stages of discussion, he declined to discuss it further. “Once our alliance is forged, we will announce it. As far as working with the former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam, we both have decided six months ago that we will work together for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

