Dhinakaran decries reports of Aavin reducing milk of ‘green magic’ sachets

October 04, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday decried reports of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) reducing the distribution of standardised milk (green magic) by one half.

On his social media handle, he said that the organisation had stepped up the distribution of milk in purple packets, which had low fat content, so that revenue loss could be offset.

Mr. Dhinakaran said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should see to it that the Federation functioned as a bridge between milk producers and the public, by ensuring the availability of milk of the choice of people and disregarding the matter of profitability of the organisation.