Dhinakaran criticises State govt.’s announcement on Deepavali bonus payment to staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the State government’s move to provide only 10% bonus-cum-ex gratia payment to sections of the government employees and the staff of its public sector undertakings.

In a series of tweets, he called it unacceptable and said when the government had funds to raise a memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, featuring a pen-shaped giant structure off the Marina beach, how it could be fair to cut down the payment of Deepavali bonus which was entitled to the duty-conscious employees.

Referring to the death of a 20-year-old girl who was pushed in the path of a moving train at St. Thomas Mount railway station a few days ago, Mr Dhinakaran, in another set of tweets, wanted the government to take steps for protecting youth, who were developing perverted thinking due to the impact of cultural degeneration, and from the widely prevalent drug menace and certain feature films.