Dhinakaran criticises DMK regime on privatising public transport services in Chennai

March 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday assailed the DMK regime over reports of the proposal to allow the private sector in the area of public transportation in Chennai.

In a series of tweets, he said it was unacceptable that the government shirked its responsibility of providing the public transport services at a low cost to the people. This would affect both the commuters and employees of the transport corporations. The government should, instead,  take immediate steps to remove “numerous irregularities” in the Transport department and make it profitable, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

