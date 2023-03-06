HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhinakaran criticises DMK regime on privatising public transport services in Chennai

March 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday assailed the DMK regime over reports of the proposal to allow the private sector in the area of public transportation in Chennai.

In a series of tweets, he said it was unacceptable that the government shirked its responsibility of providing the public transport services at a low cost to the people. This would affect both the commuters and employees of the transport corporations. The government should, instead,  take immediate steps to remove “numerous irregularities” in the Transport department and make it profitable, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.