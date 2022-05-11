Dhinakaran criticises DMK govt. for the move to increase property tax annually

Let God save the people of Tamil Nadu, he says

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday deplored the DMK government’s move of effecting a hike in property tax rates annually.

In a series of tweets, he pointed out that contrary to the ruling party’s electoral promise, the regime had increased the tax by 150%. “How many more punishments are going to be given [by the DMK regime] to people, who had voted [for it]? Let God save the people of Tamil Nadu.”