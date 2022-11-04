Dhinakaran criticises DMK govt for increasing retail price of Aavin milk

ADVERTISEMENT
AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday criticised the DMK government’s move to increase the selling price of full cream milk (orange packs) in the retail market by ₹ 14 per litre.
In a couple of tweets, he referred to reports that the prices of other products of Aavin would also go up. He demanded restoration of the price of full cream milk [to what it was before the hike] and wanted the government not to effect the hike in the price of any other product of Aavin.
The price of full cream milk has been increased from ₹46 to ₹60 per litre.
