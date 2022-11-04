Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran criticises DMK govt for increasing retail price of Aavin milk

TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday criticised the DMK government’s move to increase the selling price of full cream milk (orange packs) in the retail market by ₹ 14 per litre.

In a couple  of tweets, he referred to reports that the prices of  other products of Aavin would also go up. He demanded restoration of the price of full cream milk [to what it was before the hike] and wanted the government not to effect the hike in the price of any other product of Aavin.

The price of full cream milk has been increased from ₹46 to ₹60 per litre.  


