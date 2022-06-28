Dhinakaran criticises DMK govt. for ‘dragging its feet’ in giving sanction to prosecute officials

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Monday wondered why the State government was “dragging its feet” in giving sanction to prosecute eight government officials including four IAS officers in connection with a corruption case concerning former Local Administration Minister S. P. Velumani.

In a series of tweets, Mr Dhinakaran said this attitude of the government had caused suspicion among people. He asked Chief Minister M.K Stalin to explain reasons for the delay, after having promised that a special court would be established against those accused of having indulged in corrupt cases.