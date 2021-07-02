Dhinakaran criticises Centre, T.N. govt for delay in execution of Madurai AIIMS project

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 02:51 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday criticised the Central and State governments for the delay in the execution of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Madurai.

In a series of tweets, he said that instead of levelling charges against each other, the two governments should expedite matters concerning the project design and allocation of funds. It was “regrettable” that the project had not taken off despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone more than 2 years ago.

He announced the appointment of K. Mohammed Sathik, P.V. Sankar Raja and P. Parivallalal as secretaries for three district units of the party — Central Chennai (central), Tiruvallur (east) and Mayiladuthurai respectively, as the previous occupants returned to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Meanwhile, Vetrinagar Sundar, secretary of the north Chennai unit of the AMMK, re-joined the AIADMK in the presence of co-coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to a release issued by the party.

Mr. Palaniswami held discussions with functionaries of various district units of Chennai at the party headquarters. The meeting centred around the preparedness of the party for local bodies’ elections, according to a senior functionary.