Dhinakaran condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine
He asked Central, State governments to intensify their efforts in bringing students back home safely
The AMMK general secretary, T.TV. Dhinakaran, on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of a student from Karnataka who was killed in shelling in Ukraine.
In a series of tweets, he wanted the Central and State governments to ensure that such an incident did not recur and urged them to intensify their efforts in getting Indian students back home safely.
