Dhinakaran condemns Tenkasi caste discrimination incident

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 00:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday condemned the incident of caste-based discrimination in Tenkasi, where children belonging to the Scheduled Caste were turned away from buying candies at a shop.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a social media post, he said such cases of untouchability, and sowing seeds of poison in young impressionable minds were unacceptable. He also disapproved of an incident in Chennai where a boy wearing a skull-cap was made fun of. "These acts should be nipped in the bud before they disturb harmony," the former MLA said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app