Dhinakaran condemns Tenkasi caste discrimination incident

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday condemned the incident of caste-based discrimination in Tenkasi, where children belonging to the Scheduled Caste were turned away from buying candies at a shop.

In a social media post, he said such cases of untouchability, and sowing seeds of poison in young impressionable minds were unacceptable. He also disapproved of an incident in Chennai where a boy wearing a skull-cap was made fun of. "These acts should be nipped in the bud before they disturb harmony," the former MLA said.