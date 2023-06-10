ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran condemns School Education dept. for refusing to pay May salary to part time teachers

June 10, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

He wanted the government not only to ensure the payment of the salary for May but also regularise the services of the teachers

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday condemned the School Education Minister for refusing to pay a month’s salary to 12,000 part time teachers for May.

Through his Twitter handle, Mr. Dhinakaran asked the Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi why he should refuse to let the payment of the salary after having assured the teachers, at the time of their agitation, that progressively, their demands would be fulfilled. He wanted the government not only to ensure the payment of the salary for May but also regularise the services of the teachers.

