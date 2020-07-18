Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran condemns efforts to denigrate Kanda Shashti Kavacham

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday deplored efforts by a group, seeking to denigrate Kanda Shashti Kavacham, a compilation of hymns on Lord Muruga.

“This cannot be justified in any way,” Mr. Dhinakaran said, in a statement. As a reaction to this episode, another group had attempted to insult Prophet Mohamed and this too, was “unacceptable,” he said. “No one has the right to speak ill of other religions or religious beliefs,” he pointed out. He called upon the AIADMK government to come down heavily on those who had offended religious sentiments of people and defaced statues of leaders.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2020 2:41:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-condemns-efforts-to-denigrate-kanda-shashti-kavacham/article32121907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY