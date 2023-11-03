Dhinakaran condemns DMK government for its “casual attitude” towards violence against Scheduled Castes

November 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday condemned the DMK government for its “casual attitude” towards the incidents of violence against the Scheduled Castes.

In a post on his social media handle, he referred to the murder of a newly wed couple in Thoothukudi and the assault on two Scheduled Caste youths near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district. The reason for the attacks on Scheduled Caste members, from schools down, was the “widespread availability” of ganja and other drugs.

He urged the government to take steps to ensure that there was no incident of violence against the Scheduled Castes and sensitise people to the ill effects of the drugs.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the police for arresting his party members at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district where AIADMK councillors were allegedly attacked by members of the ruling DMK. He also expressed displeasure with the Mettupalayam commissioner for not taking any action against those who had attacked the AIADMK councillors.

