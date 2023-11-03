HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhinakaran condemns DMK government for its “casual attitude” towards violence against Scheduled Castes

He urged the government to take steps to ensure that there was no incident of violence against the Scheduled Castes and sensitise people to the ill effects of the drugs.

November 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. File

T.T.V. Dhinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday condemned the DMK government for its “casual attitude” towards the incidents of violence against the Scheduled Castes.

In a post on his social media handle, he referred to the murder of a newly wed couple in Thoothukudi and the assault on two Scheduled Caste youths near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district.  The reason for the attacks on Scheduled Caste members, from schools down, was the “widespread availability” of ganja and other drugs.

He urged the government to take steps to ensure that there was no incident of violence against the Scheduled Castes and sensitise people to the ill effects of the drugs.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the police for arresting his party members at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district where AIADMK councillors were allegedly attacked by members of the ruling DMK. He also expressed displeasure with the Mettupalayam commissioner for not taking any action against those who had attacked the AIADMK councillors.

Related Topics

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam / Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.