Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran condemns cancellation of grama sabhas

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday condemned the AIADMK government for calling off grama sabhas that were originally scheduled to take place on Friday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said grama sabhas were an opportunity for discussing people’s welfare issues in rural areas and the decision to call off such meetings was against democracy. He asked how the infection would not spread when people were forced to participate in meetings organised by the Chief Minister without complying with norms, but would spread if gram sabhas were held.

