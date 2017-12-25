Dhinakaran camp erupts in joy

What began as a quiet day for the T.T.V. Dhinakaran camp soon turned into one marked by a flurry of activity, as the dissident leader and independent candidate began mounting a lead in the R.K. Nagar bypoll.

As Mr. Dhinakaran was not in the city earlier in the day, around 100 of his supporters were waiting patiently outside his residence, until violence erupted at the counting centre, at which point Mr. Dhinakaran was leading by around 5,000 votes.

“Enough of counting. Stop it and announce our Annan [Dhinakaran] as the winner. He is going to win anyway,” screamed his supporters. They then started bursting crackers and shouting slogans, even as the results of each round were being announced.

Moments before Mr. Dhinakaran arrived at his residence in the afternoon, disqualified AIADMK MLA Thangatamilselvan arrived there, and was accorded a rapturous welcome. Supporters lifted him on their shoulders, shouting “you have done a great job!”

Just before the results were declared, former MLA P. Vetrivel, a key functionary in North Chennai, arrived at Mr. Dhinakaran’s residence. “This government will 100% fall soon. This is a great victory for us. Many MLAs are in touch, but we won’t reveal the details now,” he told reporters.

At 6 p.m., Mr. Dhinakaran left his house and headed to the counting centre to collect his election certificate, even as drums rolled and cadre shouted “Varungala mudhalavar, tamizh naatin mudhalvar” [future CM, Tamil Nadu’s CM]’.

Gloom at party offices

In the wake of the bypoll result, the headquarters of the ruling AIADMK as well as the DMK wore a deserted look on Sunday.

Visitors to the ruling party’s headquarters on Lloyds Road were few and far between, on the day which marked the 30th death anniversary of party founder M.G. Ramachandran.

Former Minister B. Valarmathi was the only leader to visit the party office. She left within half an hour and ignored mediapersons’ requests for comment on the voting trends.

Disappointment was writ large on the faces of DMK supporters, whose candidate came a distant third in the bypoll.

Despite high expectations when the counting began, the gloom soon started to set in. There were no supporters outside DMK working president M.K. Stalin’s residence. Only party leaders T.R. Baalu, P.K. Sekar Babu and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran went to meet him.