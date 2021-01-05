Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran calls upon TN government to provide retired transport employees with terminal benefits

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday called upon the State government to ensure that employees of the State transport corporations, who retired from service during January-April 2020, be provided with terminal benefits.

In a tweet, he stated that it would not be proper to exclude this section of employees while covering those who retired up to December 2019.

In another tweet, he thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for their decision to establish a Tamil academy.

