Dhinakaran calls for steps to control price hike of rice

February 29, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the State government to take steps for controlling the price rise of rice in the open market and ensuring the distribution of quality rice through fair price shops.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports of increase in the price of rice by ₹ 12 to ₹ 15 per kg following lower production of paddy in the Cauvery delta. In the light of alleged poor quality of rice given through the public distribution system, the hike in the price of rice had caused hardship to people, especially economically-weaker sections of society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT