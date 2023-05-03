Dhinakaran calls for inquiry into alleged corruption of government officials in Coimbatore

May 03, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to have an inquiry instituted, to go into reports of government officials’ alleged involvement in corruption in settling bills for the execution of work in respect of 16 roads in Coimbatore district.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to the reports, indicating the alleged involvement of officials in the payment of ₹1.98 crore for work which had been proposed by the previous AIADMK regime, but had not been carried out as yet. He asked whether the DMK regime, which had promised people before the Assembly election that action would be taken against those who were corrupt, had arrived at any understanding with those who were at the helm of affairs during the previous AIADMK government.