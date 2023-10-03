ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran calls for immediate commencement of caste survey in Tamil Nadu

October 03, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A caste survey has become imperative to ensure that various welfare measures reached all sections of society, and in order to defend the 69% reservation policy of the State, Mr. Dhinakaran said, in a statement 

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Tuesday demanded that the DMK government initiate steps immediately for a caste survey, as was done in Bihar

In a statement, he referred to the ruling party’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls and said that it seemed as if the government had not undertaken any measures in line with its manifesto.

The Kulasekaran Commission, which was constituted during the previous AIADMK regime headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami  to collect caste-wise data in Tamil Nadu, had also ceased to exist, he pointed out. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A caste survey has become imperative to ensure that various welfare measures reached all sections of society, and in order to defend the 69% reservation policy of the State, Mr. Dhinakaran said. 

In another statement, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to an ongoing agitation by secondary grade teachers and part-time teachers, and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to have discrepancies in norms concerning the promotion of secondary grade teachers resolved, and to regularise the services of part-time teachers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US