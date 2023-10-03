Dhinakaran calls for immediate commencement of caste census in Tamil Nadu

October 03, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Tuesday demanded that the DMK government initiate steps immediately for a caste census, as was done in Bihar.

In a statement, he referred to the ruling party’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls and said that it seemed as if the government had not undertaken any measures in line with its manifesto.

The Kulasekaran Commission, which was constituted during the previous AIADMK regime headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami to collect caste-wise data in the State, had also ceased to exist, he pointed out.

A caste census has become imperative to ensure that various welfare measures reached all sections of society, and in order to defend the 69% reservation policy of the State, Mr Dhinakaran said.

In another statement, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to an ongoing agitation by secondary grade teachers and part-time teachers, and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to have discrepancies in norms concerning the promotion of secondary grade teachers resolved, and to regularise the services of part-time teachers.