Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran blames NLC management for blast

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president termed the incident a sign of negligence of the management

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday held the management of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation responsible for the blast at one of the units of the Thermal Power Station II in Neyveli .

Terming the incident a sign of “negligence” of the NLC management, Mr. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, said this was the second incident, after the one in early May which resulted in the death of several persons. At least, from now, the management should ensure strict adherence to safety norms and prevent the loss of human lives, he said.

