Dhinakaran asks why Stalin is not acting against erring functionaries of his party

Chief Minister’s anguish an indication that DMK regime’s life may come to an end at any time, says AMMK leader

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s public expression of anguish about the conduct of functionaries of the ruling party was an indication that the DMK regime’s life might come to an end at any point of time.

Addressing his party’s volunteers at a demonstration here against the recent power tariff hike and later the journalists, Mr. Dhinakaran, who referred to the Chief Minister’s observation at the party’s general council on Sunday that actions of some Ministers and party leaders were giving him “sleepless nights”, asked that if a person, holding the position of leadership, spoke like this, how he would provide development schemes. How could it be “proper” for him to express his inability to rein in his party leaders?

“Why is it that he [Mr Stalin] does not have the boldness that Amma [Jayalalithaa] had displayed? As Chief Minister, she would not hesitate to take action against Ministers, MLAs and all those in positions of power for the good of the people.”

Mr. Dhinakaran also accused the DMK of harping on issues concerning Hinduism, Sanatana Dharma and Rajaraja Chola “only with a view to ensuring” the BJP’s growth in the State. He wondered why the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan had not criticised those who spoke ill of Scheduled Castes.

The AMMK leader reiterated that a coalition of all forces against the ruling party could be formed to defeat the DMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the power tariff hike issue, Mr. Dhinakaran said he was not against the increase per se but the hike should be carried out in such a manner that all sections of society could bear it. Such an approach had assumed importance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.