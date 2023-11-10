ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran asks T.N. government to roll back increase in vehicle tax

November 10, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK leader, in a statement, alleged that the DMK government was adding to the burden on the general public with its hikes on vehicle life tax, the electricity tariff as well as property and water tax

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday, November 10, 2023, urged the Tamil Nadu government to rollback the revised rate of life tax on vehicles, which has now come into effect.

In a statement, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged that the DMK government was adding to the burden on the general public by revising the electricity tariff, property tax and water tax rates and the milk price, among others. He further said that the revision of the rates of life tax on vehicles would indirectly lead to an increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Mr. Dhinakaran went on to urge the DMK government to rollback the revised rate of life tax on vehicles, which he said, would affect the people.

